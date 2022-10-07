Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $9.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $722.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,778. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $649.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

