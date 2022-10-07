Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 7th (AEHR, AMAT, AQN, ARIS, AWI, CHE, CL, CNOB, DIOD, ECOM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 7th:
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
