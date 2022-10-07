Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 7th (AEHR, AMAT, AQN, ARIS, AWI, CHE, CL, CNOB, DIOD, ECOM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 7th:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$14.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.00.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

