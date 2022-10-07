Reviewing Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) and Its Rivals

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ competitors have a beta of -1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.26 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 37.81

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crown ElectroKinetics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 75 243 442 4 2.49

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.08%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics competitors beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

