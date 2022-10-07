Reviewing Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) & NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Media Group has a beta of -1.61, indicating that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NovoCure 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Media Group and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

NovoCure has a consensus price target of $107.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.23%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Media Group and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NovoCure $535.03 million 15.93 -$58.35 million ($0.65) -125.15

Universal Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A NovoCure -12.52% -16.04% -5.97%

Summary

NovoCure beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

