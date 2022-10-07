Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 109,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 112,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.