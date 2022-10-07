Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Richardson Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of RELL stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $399,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Stories

