Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Reaches $0.0462 on Exchanges

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37,183.25 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Rigel Protocol Token Profile

Rigel Protocol’s launch date was March 12th, 2021. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,000 tokens. Rigel Protocol’s official website is www.rigelprotocol.com. The official message board for Rigel Protocol is medium.com/rigelprotocol. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rigel Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rigel Protocol has a current supply of 19,494,012 with 1,795,012 in circulation. The last known price of Rigel Protocol is 0.04703201 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $231.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rigelprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

