RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of RMMZ opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

