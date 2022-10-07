Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RMM stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Institutional Trading of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

