RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $13.15 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
