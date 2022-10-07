RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $13.15 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

