Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,991,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,851,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 79,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a 200 day moving average of $203.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

