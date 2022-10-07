Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $9.13 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 5.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded down $5.07 on Friday, reaching $195.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,887. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.