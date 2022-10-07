Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,495,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $35.72 on Friday, hitting $359.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.72 and a 200-day moving average of $435.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.