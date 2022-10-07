Riverstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises approximately 1.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.09. 6,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $198.32 and a 12-month high of $382.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.32. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

