Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires 1,890 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,520,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132,436 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 36,162 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after buying an additional 97,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,176,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

