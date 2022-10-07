Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires 800 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

X traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 204,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,812,478. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

