Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease comprises 3.4% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,472. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNL. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

