Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $51.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 92,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

