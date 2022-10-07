Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $136.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

