RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.23. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $101.48.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RPM International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

