RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Citigroup makes up about 1.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

