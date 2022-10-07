RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of AMD opened at $64.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

