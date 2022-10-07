S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 910 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

WMT stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $352.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

