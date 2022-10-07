S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,028. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

