S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,710 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

MOAT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.18. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

