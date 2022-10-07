S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $9.22 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,666 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,371,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 895,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

