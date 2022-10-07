S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.42. 30,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $520.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

