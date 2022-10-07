S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,327 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,832 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 603,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 524,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,565. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

