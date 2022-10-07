S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 230 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.81. 466,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $82.20 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

