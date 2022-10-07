Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.47

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 37689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Safehold Trading Down 7.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 39.65%. Research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 34.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

