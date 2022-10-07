Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,528,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,528,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,466. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $151.13. 113,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,421. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.