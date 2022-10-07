Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $7.16. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 3,658 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

