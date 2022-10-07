Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.08. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 446 shares trading hands.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 8.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
