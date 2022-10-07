Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 492050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SSL. National Bankshares set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.42.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2296819 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

