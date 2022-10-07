Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€689.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Kering Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Kering stock opened at €456.00 ($465.31) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €519.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €515.00. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

