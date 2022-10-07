Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 577.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 276,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 240.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.