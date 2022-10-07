Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 149,796 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 2,085,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,803. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

