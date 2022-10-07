Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,140 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 3.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 909,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 81,279 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,664,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 59,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $67.42. 327,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,030. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.