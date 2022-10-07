Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,001,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.