Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,284,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,257,434. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

