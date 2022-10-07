Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 23,400 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 25,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 19,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 131,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 56,341,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,808,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

