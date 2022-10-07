Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,730 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,426,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,130,410. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 3.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

