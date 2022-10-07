Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of C traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 17,266,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,657,170. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

