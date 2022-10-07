Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,795. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

