Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 576,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

