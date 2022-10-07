Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 165

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from CHF 180 to CHF 165 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.13.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Stock Performance

Schindler stock opened at $164.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.29. Schindler has a 12-month low of $150.96 and a 12-month high of $279.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.