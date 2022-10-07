Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 1562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $785.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

