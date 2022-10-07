Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after purchasing an additional 430,556 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after buying an additional 115,392 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,334,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.