Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.56

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as low as $16.56. Sekisui House shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 96,092 shares.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

