Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 951,605 shares.The stock last traded at $27.99 and had previously closed at $29.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

